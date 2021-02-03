Two held for operating illegal telephone exchanges

Flats in Thrikkakara, Marine Drive used to run service

The Kochi City police have taken into custody two persons in connection with the alleged operation of two illegal telephone exchanges.

The suspected illegal exchanges were found operating from flats in Thrikkakara and Marine Drive. The police raided the two places and seized equipment, including routers, used for operating the facilities.

“The owners of the flats were reportedly ignorant about the illegal operations and were under the impression that some call centres were being operated from there. The raid comes in the wake of a complaint by the Department of Telecom after some responsible citizens complained about receiving overseas calls as local calls. We are looking into the offence, which will attract charges under Sections 4 and 20 of the Indian Telegraph Act and the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for cheating and depriving government exchequer of the revenue,” said C. H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).