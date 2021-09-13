Two held for obstructing sectoral magistrate

KOCHI

13 September 2021 22:14 IST

The Ernakulam rural police on Monday arrested two persons on the charge of obstructing the duty of a sectoral magistrate.

The arrested men were identified as Krishnavilasam Santhoshkumar, 56, of Muvattupuzha and Eldho Muthedath, 48, of Valakam. The accused were arrested by a team led by Muvattupuzha DSP Muhammed Riyas.

The incident happened at Mekkadambu near Muvattupuzha. The sectoral magistrate, along with a woman civil police officer on security duty, was noting down the details of those who were not properly wearing masks when the accused approached them. They then misbehaved with them and threatened the sectoral magistrate, the police said.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K.Karthick assured full police protection to those on duty out to enforce the COVID-19 protocol. Stern action would be taken against anyone who tried to obstruct them from discharging their duty, he said.

One of the accused, Santhoshkumar, is a retired government employee.

A team led by Muvattupuzha sub inspector V.K. Sasikumar, assistant sub inspectors C.M. Rajesh and Sunil Samuel, civil police officers Bibil Mohan and Ajims made the arrest.