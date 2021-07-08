Two held for kidnap, robbery of elderly man

The Perumbavoor police on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charge of kidnapping an elderly man and robbing his of vauables.

The arrested men were identified as Sumesh Olivakathuveliyil, 37, of Alappuzha and Justin Muthedan, 35, of Koovappady.

According to the police, the accused forced the victim into an autorickshaw and then dumped him after robbing him. He sustained serious injuries in the fall and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Justin allegedly drove the vehicle while Sumesh robbed the man and pushed him out of it. Sumesh has a murder case registered against him at the Cherthala police station. Justin too is allegedly a habitual offender and has cases against him at the Perumbavoor, Kodanad, and Kuruppampady police stations.

A team led by Perumbavoor Inspector C. Jayakumar; sub inspectors Charly Thomas, Jossy M., and Johnson; senior civil police officer Meeran and civil police officers Abhilash and Jaijo Antony made the arrest.

Two held

The Ernakulam rural police arrested two persons on the charge of snatching the gold chain of an elderly woman. The arrested were identified as Sanjay Malik, 42, of Odisha and Kishore Vazheliparambu, 38, of Kalady.

The motorcycle-borne duo accused allegedly snatched the gold chain of the woman on Monday.

Kishore had later sold the gold chain at a jewellery shop in Perumbavoor. Malik is an accused in a murder case registered at the Kuruppampady police station.

Kishore has also cases against him in police stations including Chalakudy, Perumbavoor, and Kunnathunadu.

A team including Kalady Inspector B. Santhosh; sub inspectors Stepto John, T.A. Davis, Joy and Rajendran and assistant sub inspectors Sathar and Joy made the arrest.