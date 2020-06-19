Kochi

Two held for circulating child porn

The Central police on Friday arrested two persons on the charge of circulating child pornographic material through a WhatsApp group.

The arrested are N.K. Suresh, 55, of Thrissur, and P.B. Manual aka Kiran, 23, of Cherthala. While the former was the administrator of the group, the latter had posted the material. They were slapped with charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the IT Act. The group has been reportedly active for the past one-and-a-half years. The police are probing whether there were more admins while details of group members are also being collected.

Other WhatsApp groups in which they are members are also being probed. The police suspect people, including those with reputation in society, from within and outside the State to be members of the group.

On interrogation, the arrested reportedly confessed that many group members had not either met or known one another. The city police cyber cell and the Cyberdome have intensified probe.

