Two held for bid to steal motorbike

KOCHI

14 December 2021 01:09 IST

The Aluva East police tracked down within hours two youngsters, who allegedly attempted to steal a motorcycle but fled after being noticed by people.

The arrested were identified as Aashwin, 24, of Mukundapuram, and Binumon, 23, of Idukki. They were allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle in the parking area of a residence complex opposite Karothukuzhy. They dropped the plan and fled on seeing people, the police said.

In the ensuing search launched by the police, the accused were nabbed from beneath the Manappuram footbridge within hours. They were allegedly accused in multiple cases.

A team led by Inspector Saiju K. Paul, sub inspectors K.V. Joy and Sivas, civil police officers Mahin Sha, Abubacker, Muhammed Ameer, and Niyas made the arrest.