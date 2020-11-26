Two held for attempt to pawn spurious gold

KOCHI

26 November 2020 23:50 IST

The Aluva East police arrested two persons on the charge of attempting to pawn spurious gold jewellery in a private financial institution near the Aluva Government Hospital on Thursday.

The arrested were identified as Udayakumar, 52, of Marampilly, and Lawrence, 39, of Idukki, who was staying in a rented house at Perumbavoor.

The police said that Udayakumar approached the firm to pawn a bangle, saying that he needed ₹20,000 to get his wife discharged from hospital after an eye surgery. However, the staff at the firm turned suspicious and found the ornament to be spurious on examination.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the accused tried to flee, the staff and police chased them down. A team led by sub inspector Abdul Rahman, assistant sub inspectors Rajesh Kumar, Dileep Kumar A.G, and civil police officer Raju T.P. made the arrest.