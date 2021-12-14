Two held for attempt to abduct minors

KOCHI

14 December 2021 22:45 IST

The Perumbavoor police on Tuesday arrested two persons accused of trying to abduct a minor girl and a boy in a car and sexually abuse them.

The arrested were identified as Libin Kumar, 32, of Kollam, and Aneesh, 31, of Alummoodu.

The nine-year-old girl and her friend were playing in front of her house at Marampally when the accused, under the influence of alcohol, tried to lure them into the car by promising to give them toffees. However, parents made a timely intervention, leading to their arrest.

A team led by Inspector R. Ranjith, sub inspectors Rins M. Thomas and Josy M. Johnson, senior civil police officers Meeran, Subair, and Dhanya Murali made the arrest.

The accused were produced in court, which remanded them in judicial custody.