Kochi

Two held for attacking police

The Aluva West police arrested two persons on the charge of attacking policemen on duty during the hartal on Tuesday organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The two were Subair, 38, and Ajmal, 28. Both were remanded after being produced in court.

