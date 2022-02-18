Two held for alleged abduction of Chakkaraparambu accident case accused

The police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the alleged abduction of Saiju N. Thankachan, an accused in the case related to the Chakkaraparambu car accident that led to the death of two models and a youth on November 1 last year.

The arrested include Daniel Antony of Pallipuram and Sarun of Edavanakkad. Thankachan’s brother had lodged a complaint at the Munambam police station alleging that he was kidnapped from his house near Kuzhuppilli on February 16. Those behind the alleged kidnapping demanded a ransom of ₹1 lakh, according to the complaint.

Thankachan claimed that he managed to escape captivity and identified one of the accused involved in the incident. The police had registered eight cases at six different police stations against Thankachan under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for consumption of synthetic and natural drugs. He was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly sexually abusing a mother-daughter duo.