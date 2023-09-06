Two held at Kochi airport on charge of carrying demonetised currency

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport took two persons into custody on Wednesday for allegedly carrying both undeclared and demonetised Indian currency.
The Brisbane-bound passengers — Sony and Varghese — were held following information received from the airport security wing. Officials recovered undeclared Indian currency amounting to ₹4.42 lakh and demonetised currency to the tune of ₹29 lakh from the two.
Further investigation is under way.
