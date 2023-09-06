ADVERTISEMENT

Two held at Kochi airport on charge of carrying demonetised currency

September 06, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Officials recovered undeclared Indian currency amounting to ₹4.42 lakh and demonetised currency to the tune of ₹29 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport took two persons into custody on Wednesday for allegedly carrying both undeclared and demonetised Indian currency.

The Brisbane-bound passengers — Sony and Varghese — were held following information received from the airport security wing. Officials recovered undeclared Indian currency amounting to ₹4.42 lakh and demonetised currency to the tune of ₹29 lakh from the two.

Further investigation is under way.

