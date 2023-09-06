Two held at Kochi airport on charge of carrying demonetised currency

September 06, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport took two persons into custody on Wednesday for allegedly carrying both undeclared and demonetised Indian currency.

The Brisbane-bound passengers — Sony and Varghese — were held following information received from the airport security wing. Officials recovered undeclared Indian currency amounting to ₹4.42 lakh and demonetised currency to the tune of ₹29 lakh from the two.

Further investigation is under way.

