Two habitual offenders externed under KAAPA in Kochi

Published - May 17, 2024 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police have externed two habitual offenders under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The externed are Shajahan K.R., 30, and Amshad, 27, both residents of Mattancherry. According to the police, both have several criminal cases against them. They were externed under Section 15 (1) of the KAAPA. Shajahan remains exiled for six months and Amshad for a year from the limits falling under the jurisdiction of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kochi City).

They will face action if they violate the order or engage in fresh crimes during the period. Shajahan has several cases for robbery, assault, damage to public property, and attempt to murder registered against him at various police stations within the city limits. Similarly, Amshad has cases for theft, dacoity, and damage to property.

They were imprisoned multiple times but were found engaged in criminal activities on release, the police said. They were externed on the grounds of disrupting the peaceful life of residents of Mattancherry and nearby areas.

The city police have intensified action against goons and anti-social elements in the wake of the ongoing State-wide Operation AAG (Action against Goons) launched by the State police in view of a spurt in goonda activities.

