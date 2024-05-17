Two habitual offenders externed under KAAPA in Kochi

The Kochi City police have externed two habitual offenders under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The externed are Shajahan K.R., 30, and Amshad, 27, both residents of Mattancherry. According to the police, both have several criminal cases against them. They were externed under Section 15 (1) of the KAAPA. Shajahan remains exiled for six months and Amshad for a year from the limits falling under the jurisdiction of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kochi City).

They will face action if they violate the order or engage in fresh crimes during the period. Shajahan has several cases for robbery, assault, damage to public property, and attempt to murder registered against him at various police stations within the city limits. Similarly, Amshad has cases for theft, dacoity, and damage to property.

They were imprisoned multiple times but were found engaged in criminal activities on release, the police said. They were externed on the grounds of disrupting the peaceful life of residents of Mattancherry and nearby areas.

The city police have intensified action against goons and anti-social elements in the wake of the ongoing State-wide Operation AAG (Action against Goons) launched by the State police in view of a spurt in goonda activities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.