Two ground-handling staff at CIAL held on charge of gold smuggling

January 04, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday arrested two contract workers of Air India SATS Airports Services (AISATS) at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) in Nedumbassery for allegedly attempting to smuggle around 1.3 kg of gold.

DRI officials seized the gold that was hidden inside the innerwear of one of the accused. The smuggled gold was handed over by a person who had arrived at the airport by the IX 434 flight from Dubai. The sleuths discreetly followed the passenger before intercepting him while trying to hand over the gold to a ground-handling staff inside the toilet close to the baggage belt at the arrival hall.

On interrogation, he admitted his role and confessed that another staff member was also involved. Both the accused admitted to have smuggled gold on several occasions earlier by avoiding the eyes of the Customs department. The DRI said further investigation was on to ascertain whether more people were involved in the smuggling network.

The arrested contract workers are R.J. Abhish and Vishnu Arjun. It is learnt that the agency has also arrested the carrier, Mohammed Faizal of Muvattupuzha who arrived at the airport from Dubai, and Kozhikode native Russal who was waiting outside the airport arrival gate to receive the smuggled gold.