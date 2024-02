February 16, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

A father-son duo were sentenced to imprisonment of one year each and slapped with a fine of ₹10,000 for assaulting their neighbour and committing trespass. The prosecution case was that the two used obscene words against the complainant, assaulted and intimidated him, besides voluntarily causing hurt.

B.S. Sajini, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, issued the sentence. T.P. Vinitha, Assistant Public Prosecutor, appeared in the case.