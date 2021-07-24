Two from UP arrested on charge of creating fake profile of ADGP

KOCHI

24 July 2021 20:56 IST

Two youths from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh were arrested by the Cyber Crime police station here on Saturday on the charge of creating a fake profile of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Sakhare on Facebook and seeking money from those who were added to the friends’ list.

Nisar, 22, and Mushtaq Khan, 32, were tracked down on the basis of the FB page details and Google Pay number. It turned out that Khan was the principal of a school and an associate of a nationalised bank. The two allegedly created bank accounts in the names of illiterate people and linked multiple phone numbers with the accounts. Khan also misused a biometric fingerprint scanner provided by the bank, the police said.

The modus operandi was to hack social media pages and bank accounts of people using phone connections taken on fake address proof. They had 60 cell phones and as many SIM cards. The probe team headed by District Police Chief (Kochi City) C.H. Nagaraju and assisted by Cyber Crime Station House Officer Arun K.S. tracked down the location of their SIM cards, phones, and IP addresses of devices.

Chauki Bengal village in Mathura district has many such gangs who escape to the neighbouring Haryana during police raids. Road access to the area is tough, and there have been instances of encounters between the police and such gangs, police sources said.