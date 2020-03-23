Two from Ernakulam test positive for COVID-19

Two persons from the district were tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. One is a 61-year-old man who arrived from Dubai on March 16 at the Cochin international airport and the other a 21-year-old woman who arrived from the UK on March 17.

Both were under home quarantine. Their body fluid samples were sent for testing three days ago after they started showing symptoms. Both have been shifted to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College.

Since the two were under home quarantine, their contacts were limited. The Health team will speak to the patients’ relatives to find out if they had a history of contact with others while in quarantine. Their co-passengers will also be tracked, especially those who had occupied seats near them.

Incidentally, they are the first COVID-19 positive cases reported among Ernakulam natives.

Of the 13 persons being treated at the medical college, five are from other districts and six are foreign nationals.