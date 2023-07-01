Two-fold rise in fever cases in Ernakulam in June

July 01, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The number of fever cases in Ernakulam in June increased by more than two times compared to May, according to official figures.

While the number of fever cases in May was around 11,385, it recorded a 2.4-fold increase in June. The total number of cases in June were around 27,595. The number of dengue cases more than doubled in June compared to May. In May, the total number of cases was around 802. In June, the number went up to around 2,022.

Leptospirosis infection was confirmed in 46 cases and three persons succumbed to the disease in May. Eight deaths were reported due to dengue in June. The areas having a steady number of daily cases of dengue over the last two days include Aluva, Chittattukara, and Chowara.

The number of fever cases in this June was less compared to the figures in June 2022. About 22,513 fever cases were reported in last June. But the dengue cases witnessed a spike this June compared to June 2022. Around 1,295 dengue cases were reported last June while the figure had crossed the 2000-mark this June.