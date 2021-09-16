Two fishing boats damaged in bad weather

KOCHI

16 September 2021 22:47 IST

Navy personnel provided first aid to six persons on two fishing boats which were grounded on the sea wall of INS Dronacharya in Fort Kochi on Thursday morning, following inclement weather and strong winds.

The boats, Thampuran and Vallarpadathamma, were damaged heavily. Thampuran was the first boat to reach help to people who were in distress following the 2019 deluge, sources said.

