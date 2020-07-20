Kochi

Two feared drowned after boat capsizes

Two persons, including a lawyer, are reported missing after their boat overturned near Cicily Jetty, Mulavukad, on Sunday evening. While the lawyer is from Kaloor, the other missing person is from Aluva. Another person, a Kumbalam native, managed to swim to safety.

