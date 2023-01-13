ADVERTISEMENT

Two eateries shut down in Ernakulam

January 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Penalty for various violations slapped on seven eateries, three units receive notices for carrying out rectification measures

The Hindu Bureau

Two eateries were shut down by officials of the Food Safety department on Friday after inspections found that they were functioning in unhygienic conditions and without valid registrations.

They include Hotel Vitamin (Beirut Restaurant) at Edappally and ‘Adholokam’ at South Kalamassery. The inspections found unhygienic storage and handling of food in the kitchen of both outlets.

Samples of various food items recovered during the inspections were sent to the Regional Analytical Lab at Kakkanad. Penalty for various violations was slapped on seven eateries, while three units received notices for carrying out rectification measures.

