HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two eateries shut down in Ernakulam

Penalty for various violations slapped on seven eateries, three units receive notices for carrying out rectification measures

January 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two eateries were shut down by officials of the Food Safety department on Friday after inspections found that they were functioning in unhygienic conditions and without valid registrations.

They include Hotel Vitamin (Beirut Restaurant) at Edappally and ‘Adholokam’ at South Kalamassery. The inspections found unhygienic storage and handling of food in the kitchen of both outlets.

Samples of various food items recovered during the inspections were sent to the Regional Analytical Lab at Kakkanad. Penalty for various violations was slapped on seven eateries, while three units received notices for carrying out rectification measures.

Related Topics

food safety

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.