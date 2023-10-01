ADVERTISEMENT

Two doctors die after their car plunge into river

October 01, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - KOCHI

After preliminary inquiries, heavy rains and wrong direction shown in Google map led to the accident where the car dived into the waterbody from the road

The Hindu Bureau

Two doctors died after their car plunged into a river at Gothuruth near here early on Sunday morning, while three others in the car were rescued by local residents and Fire and Rescue personnel.

After preliminary inquiries, heavy rains and wrong direction shown in Google map led to the accident where the car dived into the waterbody from the road.

The deceased have been identified as Dr. Advaith and Dr. Ajmal of a private hospital in Kodungalloor.

Those rescued include a doctor and a nursing student. Their condition is stable.

All four of them were returning to Kodungalloor after attending a function in Kochi.

