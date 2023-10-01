Two doctors die after their car plunge into river

October 01, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - KOCHI

Two doctors died after their car plunged into a river at Gothuruth near here early on Sunday morning, while three others in the car were rescued by local residents and Fire and Rescue personnel.

After preliminary inquiries, heavy rains and wrong direction shown in Google map led to the accident where the car dived into the waterbody from the road.

The deceased have been identified as Dr. Advaith and Dr. Ajmal of a private hospital in Kodungalloor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those rescued include a doctor and a nursing student. Their condition is stable.

All four of them were returning to Kodungalloor after attending a function in Kochi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT