Two days after MDMA seizure, excise finds huge cache of drugs in Vazhakkala apartment

May 15, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Two days after seizing MDMA and hashish oil worth about ₹1.50 crore, the excise special action team and excise intelligence, in a related operation, seized yet another cache of drugs, including 100 LSD stamps, lysergic acid ampules, and 100 grams of what is popularly called as ‘yellow meth’.

The seizure was made during the course of evidence collection conducted by the excise team with the man arrested in connection with the first seizure of drugs on Saturday afternoon. The accused identified as Chinju Mathew, 30, of Thalassery, had also allegedly attacked civil excise officer N.D. Tomy during the course of that raid.

Excise officials had been closely watching areas where the accused was likely to visit since he had gone into hiding after the attack. He also could not afford to abandon the drugs worth lakhs after the initial seizure dealt him a severe blow, said sources.

A woman identified as Seena, 26, has also been taken into custody. She was allegedly an accomplice of the key accused and had helped the accused find a hiding place. A detailed interrogation of the two led to the fresh seizure of drugs. Excise sources said it was for the first time that such a huge quantity of dangerous LSD stamps, known as ‘California 9’, was being seized in the district.

“It was probably secured from outside the country through the Dark Web and costs ₹7,000 per stamp. It was found cleverly hidden in the same apartment at Vazhakkala from where the initial seizure was made,” said excise sources.

The key accused had allegedly sent the woman accomplice armed with the spare key of the apartment to collect the hidden drugs. However, excise officials got information about the woman and nabbed her. It eventually led to the arrest of the key accused as well.

Excise Assistant Commissioner B. Tenimon, who led the team, said they had gathered information about more accused and the drug business being carried out centered around Kakkanad. He said strict action would be taken against the accused for attacking an official on duty.

The accused were produced before the court and remanded.