Two days after conviction of accused, SIT members look back at probe into Aluva rape and murder case

November 16, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The district headquarters of the Ernakulam Rural police in Aluva witnessed an emotional and probably an unprecedented gathering of men in khaki on Thursday.

The 30-member special investigation team (SIT), which turned up at the invitation of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar, was associated with the successful investigation into the rape and murder of a five-year-old migrant girl.

Assembling two days after the additional district sessions court for trying atrocities against women and children in Ernakulam awarded capital punishment to the convict, Asafak Alam, on Tuesday, the team could afford to sit back and talk about their hard work that lasted exactly 109 days. The SIT was formed hours after the body was found at an abandoned spot in the Aluva market on July 29.

Mr. Kumar could not praise the team enough as he attributed the successful investigation and eventual conviction of the accused to the hard work, commitment, and determination of the officers. He described the case as a landmark in the history of the Kerala Police that brought the force much laurels. Mr. Kumar announced that he would recommend rewards for each member of the team.

The entire team from the Deputy Superintendent of Police and inspector and sub inspector to civil police officers who were associated with the probe was present. Among them were those involved in the documentation of the case, nabbing the accused, fishing out the body of the victim, court duty, and more.

The team filed a 645-page chargesheet within 33 days of the incident. They banked on circumstantial evidence, cyber and forensic evidence, expert opinions of doctors, and medical reports for drawing up the chargesheet. The chargesheet had the statements of over 40 witnesses, 95 documents, and detailed references to material objects such as footwear and cloth.

The investigation took the SIT to Bihar, Delhi, and West Bengal for collecting critical information about the accused, which found mention in the chargesheet. It also emerged that the accused had a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him in Delhi.