ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day tech expo at Kudumbashree enterprises conclave at Kalamassery

April 18, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Machinery-makers and distributors, banks and financial institutions and agencies, research and training institutions, professional associations, trade promotion organisations, and technical corporations and agencies have an opportunity to join the machinery and technology expo being organised on April 22 and 23 at Kalamassery as part of the Kudumbashree Micro Enterprises Conclave.

Around 1,500 micro enterprises will be represented at the two-day conclave, and it will be an opportunity for machinery-makers to introduce new technology and machinery to entrepreneurs, said a press release from the State government. The exhibition is being organised at the Samra International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery.

The conclave is being organised with a view to leading the existing enterprises to a new, higher level. Both manufacturing and service industries will be represented at the expo. The latest trends in technology and machinery will be introduced to micro enterprises participating in the expo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There are over a lakh micro enterprises in the State working under the guidance of the Kudumbashree programme. The participating enterprises will be able to increase their visibility, build brands, strengthen customer base, and evolve a more professional approach to their enterprises through the expo, said the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US