Two-day tech expo at Kudumbashree enterprises conclave at Kalamassery

April 18, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Machinery-makers and distributors, banks and financial institutions and agencies, research and training institutions, professional associations, trade promotion organisations, and technical corporations and agencies have an opportunity to join the machinery and technology expo being organised on April 22 and 23 at Kalamassery as part of the Kudumbashree Micro Enterprises Conclave.

Around 1,500 micro enterprises will be represented at the two-day conclave, and it will be an opportunity for machinery-makers to introduce new technology and machinery to entrepreneurs, said a press release from the State government. The exhibition is being organised at the Samra International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery.

The conclave is being organised with a view to leading the existing enterprises to a new, higher level. Both manufacturing and service industries will be represented at the expo. The latest trends in technology and machinery will be introduced to micro enterprises participating in the expo.

There are over a lakh micro enterprises in the State working under the guidance of the Kudumbashree programme. The participating enterprises will be able to increase their visibility, build brands, strengthen customer base, and evolve a more professional approach to their enterprises through the expo, said the release.