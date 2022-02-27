Two-day photonics seminar under way in Kochi

A two-day international conference on recent trends in Photonics (NPS-2022) organised by the International School of Photonics, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor K. N. Madhusoodanan, on Sunday.

The conference is being hosted as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Cusat. V.M. Murukeshan of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, will speak. Awards to meritorious M.Sc, M.Tech and PhD students of the school were distributed by the Vice Chancellor. Photonics News, an annual magazine of the department, was released at the function.

G. Ravindrakumar, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee and professor at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, will deliver the National Science Day lecture on February 28, says a communication from the varsity.