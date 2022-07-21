Two-day India Rubber Meet in Kochi

India Rubber Meet 2022, the sixth edition of the biennial rubber conference that offers a platform for rubber industries, farmers and scientists involved in rubber research, will be held in Kochi on July 22 and 23. The meet is being organised by the Rubber Board in collaboration with rubber industry partners, including Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA).

ATMA Chairman Satish Sharma will inaugurate the sessions on Friday. Sawar Dhanania, Rubber Board Chairman and All India Rubber Industries Association President, will be among the speakers.

Rubber Board Executive Director K.N. Raghavan said at a press conference here on Thursday that the theme of the meet was ‘Natural rubber for sustainable future’. He said the two-day conference would focus on addressing new opportunities, innovative ideas and strategic planning for a more sustainable future.

Around 200 farmers and over 500 delegates will take part in the conference. Mr. Raghavan said rubber farmers had been encouraged to engage in self-tapping of rubber and around 42,000 farmers had taken up tapping in their farms.

John Baffes, senior agricultural economist, Development Economics Prospective Group of the World Bank, and R.B. Premadasa, secretary general of the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries, Kuala Lumpur, will be among the speakers.

Mr. Raghavan said rubber wood processing was one of the areas that the Rubber Board was looking into as processed rubber wood reached India from other countries. According to the Board, around 25,000 tonnes of rubber was exported from India, mostly from Kerala, raking in around ₹3,000 crore.