Two-day education expo concludes

January 25, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

A two-day expo on higher education courses and programmes in universities and institutions across the globe hosted by St. Teresa’s College concluded in Kochi on January 25.

The event was organised as part of the centenary celebrations of the college. Alphonsa Vijaya Joseph, principal, inaugurated the expo.

Leading overseas education consultants, university representatives, and travel and visa information consulting companies interacted with the students who amassed a wealth of information on courses in management, design, IT, science, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics. Institutions from over 90 countries were featured at the event.

