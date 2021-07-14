Two-day COVID cartoon camp from July 17

KOCHI

Cartoonists, who remained in the vanguard of awareness creation against COVID-19 by drawing on compound walls and carrying out a social media campaign, are now coming together at a two-day cartoon camp, ‘Locking Lines’ on July 17 and 18 at Aluva to take forward their campaign ahead of the predicted third wave of the pandemic.

The event is jointly organised by the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (Bengaluru region) under the Union government, the Social Security Mission under the State government and DMC India.

Kerala Cartoon Academy and YMCA are collaborating with the event. The 12 cartoonists taking part in the camp were selected by the academy.

There will be interactions with doctors and social figures and cartoon works will be created over two days. The camp will be held in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, according to a press release.

Cartoon posters thus made will be circulated in Kerala and Lakshadweep while there will also be posters in Bengali, Tamil, and Hindi for migrant workers. Kerala Social Security Mission will hold exhibitions of these posters at district and taluk hospitals.