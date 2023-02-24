HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-day colloquium on POCSO Act in Kochi

February 24, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court will organise a two-day regional colloquium of southern States on POCSO Act from February 25 in Kochi. Supreme Court judge and chairperson of the Supreme Court’s Juvenile Justice Committee S. Ravindra Bhatt will inaugurate the colloquium. Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar will preside. Besides Kerala High Court judges, it will be attended by judges from Madras, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Courts. Supreme Court Judge C.T. Ravikumar will join the colloquium at the valedictory session on February 26.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.