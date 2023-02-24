Two-day colloquium on POCSO Act in Kochi

February 24, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court will organise a two-day regional colloquium of southern States on POCSO Act from February 25 in Kochi. Supreme Court judge and chairperson of the Supreme Court’s Juvenile Justice Committee S. Ravindra Bhatt will inaugurate the colloquium. Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar will preside. Besides Kerala High Court judges, it will be attended by judges from Madras, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Courts. Supreme Court Judge C.T. Ravikumar will join the colloquium at the valedictory session on February 26.