Two consortiums bid for WTE project at Brahmapuram

KOCHI

17 September 2020 00:53 IST

Winning firm can mortgage leasehold rights over land for raising funds

Two consortiums have submitted technical and financial bids for the centralised waste-to-energy (WTE) plant of 300 tonnes per day capacity to be implemented under public-private partnership (PPP) at Brahmapuram.

The consortiums are Zonta Infratech Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru; Zonta Bauer Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, Bauer GmbH, Germany; CNIM Martin Pvt. Ltd., Chennai, and Tholani Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd., Kochi, Aban Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., Chennai; Greensol Systems Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, Hangzhou Boiler Group Co Ltd., China. The evaluation of the bids is expected to be completed by October-end, according to senior officials of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).

The committee entrusted with the evaluation of technical bids will check whether the consortiums meet the minimum eligibility requirements as prescribed in the request for proposal issued by the KSIDC. The plant will be set up based on Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer mode for the Ernakulam cluster of local bodies. The cluster includes the Kochi Corporation and the municipalities of Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Kalamassery, Eloor, Maradu, Aluva, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, North Paravur, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Piravom, and Koothattukulam.

Advertising

Advertising

The firm to be chosen for the execution of the project in 20 acres at Brahmapuram will have powers to mortgage the leasehold rights over the said area for raising funds for the initiative. The government had already asked the Secretary, Kochi Corporation, to hand over land to the KSIDC on lease basis. The KSIDC will sub-lease the land to the firm for 27 years, with permission to mortgage the leasehold rights for raising funds only for the project.

The government had invited fresh tenders for the project after it cancelled the approval granted to G.J. Nature Care Consortium on April 30 this year. It had said that the consortium had failed to achieve financial closure of the project even after 1,400 days of signing the agreement. The project report submitted by the firm was approved by the government on January 4, 2016. The company had termed the cancellation as “unfair” while holding the government responsible for the inordinate delay in issuing permit clearances for the project.