Two Cong. leaders wanted VS to gun for Chandy in solar scam, claims lobbyist

September 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Two Congress leaders, who had served as Home ministers and eyed the Chief Minister’s chair during the United Democratic Front rule between 2011 and 2016, had wanted the then Leader of the Opposition V.S. Achuthanandan to gun for the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the solar scam, claimed controversial lobbyist T.G. Nandakumar.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Nandakumar, however, declined to reveal the names of those leaders. While they did not directly contact him, people close to them had given him feelers to the effect, he said.

Mr. Nandakumar claimed he sourced the letters purportedly written by the solar scam accused woman from Saranya Manoj, a relative of Kerala Congress(B) leader K.B. Ganesh Kumar, after Mr. Achuthanandan asked him to pursue the letters.

Mr. Manoj handed over to him a bunch of letters, including two running into 19 pages and 25 pages each, he said. Verifying which of the two letters was original was not his business, he said adding that the one with 25 pages was the original.