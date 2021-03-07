Two children diagnosed with Shigella infection

Two children from Kalady, four years and six years old, were diagnosed with Shigella bacterial infection on Saturday.

They were admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment when they were also tested postive for Shigella. They have been discharged and are recovering.

District health authorities and panchayat officials are jointly executing measures to contain the infection. It is suspected that the children might have contracted the infection through contaminated water. Samples of water from the wells in the area have been collected for testing.

Symptoms of the infection include diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, and stomach ache. It can spread through food prepared in unhygienic spaces and contaminated water. People have been advised to maintain hygiene, wash hands regularly, boil water thoroughly before drinking, avoid stale food, and chlorinate drinking water sources.

While one case of infection was detected in the district in December, another was reported in January.