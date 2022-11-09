Two chain-snatching cases registered

The Hill Palace police on Wednesday registered two separate cases of chain snatching in quick succession in close proximity in Thiruvankulam.

In both cases, motorcycle-bound persons were involved, leaving the police with suspicion that same gang was involved.

In the first case, a 65-year-old woman who was returning home after visiting the nearby temple was targeted around 11.00 a.m. Two motorcycle-bound persons snatched her gold chain worth around three-and-a-half sovereigns following which the accused in helmets sped away.

The second incident took place within 30 minutes hardly a kilometre away. The motorcycle-borne accused snatched another woman’s gold chain, reportedly worth two sovereigns.