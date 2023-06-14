Two cars engaged in racing terrorise road users before one goes up in flames

June 14, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Tension prevailed at Panampilly Nagar here on Wednesday afternoon when a speeding car that reportedly terrorised road users while racing with another car hit the divider and went up in flames.

The driver and the co-passenger managed to run away to safety before the car was fully engulfed in fire. They suffered minor injuries and had to undergo treatment at a nearby hospital.

The car was completely gutted by the time a unit from the Gandhi Nagar fire station rushed to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It emerged that the car involved in the accident had been racing with another car from Vyttila. The car hit the divider in an attempt to overtake the other car,” said South police sources.

The other car was traced by the police with the help of CCTV footage, and the driver was summoned to the station. Both parties were booked for racing on public road and for rash and negligent driving.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.