Two builders in Kochi gets two’ years imprisonment

December 24, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

A trial court in Kochi has convicted two builders for criminal breach of trust for failing to deliver an apartment after collecting money from a purchaser.

Eldos Mathew, Judicial First Class Magistrate 8 of Ernakulam, convicted K. J. Thomas and Joseph Valakuzhy and sentenced them to simple imprisonment of two years. The court also slapped a total fine of ₹20 lakh on the convicts.

K. H. Ansar, the Assistant Public Prosecutor Grade 3, was the prosecutor in the case.

The convicts had collected ₹7.05 lakh from Kireedam Unni, a film producer, by offering him a three-bedroom apartment as part of a project, Geeth Mini Caste, at Elamkulam. However, the builders sold the project to another company and failed to hand over the apartment to the complainant as promised earlier. They also did not refund the money collected, the court found.

Though the convicts pleaded leniency to the court on the ground that they were senior citizens, the court held that there was no reason to show leniency to the accused considering the facts and circumstances of the case.

The court noted that the complainant had been persuading the accused for 13 years to get the money back. Later, he contested the case and spent his time and money on the litigation. At the same time, the accused have had unlawful enrichment of money. Hence, it was just and fair that the complainant was adequately compensated, the court held.

