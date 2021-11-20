Two books to be released

Kochi

20 November 2021 01:25 IST

Two books, Surakshitha Kudiyettam by Jose Abraham and V.K. Velayudhan: Oru Prakshobhakariyude Jeevitham written by M.K. Sanoo, will be released by Mr. Sanoo and former High Court judge C.K. Rajan, respectively, at an event jointly organised by Expatriate Legal Cell and Chavara Cultural Centre at Chavara at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

D.B. Binu, Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum president, will preside over.

Advertising

Advertising