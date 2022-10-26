Two booked on charge of detaining fellow lawyer in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 26, 2022 19:53 IST

The Central police have registered a case against two lawyers on the charge of unlawfully restraining another lawyer and robbing him of ₹50,000. The alleged incident took place on Tuesday.

T.G. Sunil and Shyam K.P. stand booked under IPC Sections 341 (unlawful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery).

The complainant, Antony Shaiju, lodged a petition after the accused allegedly barged into his office behind the district court on Tuesday around 5 p.m. The first accused allegedly restrained the petitioner unlawfully and caused him hurt before the two took away ₹50,000 from the office.

A dispute over the office, which was reportedly taken by the three on partnership, led to the incident, the police said.

