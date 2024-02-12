GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two bar employees injured after being shot at in Kochi

The police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused

February 12, 2024 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - KOCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Two employees at a liquor bar in the city were reported injured in an incident of firing resorted to by a group  on the intervening night of December 11 and 12

As per preliminary reports, the injured employees were identified as Sijin and Akhil of Edassery bar at Kathrikadavu. They have sustained injuries in abdomen and leg respectively. Their condition is said to be stable in a private hospital where they were rushed to.

Reportedly, a skirmish had taken place between the bar employees and some customers in the bar over serving alcohol late on Sunday night.

The group, reportedly comprising four members, fired at the employees using what preliminary reports suggest was an air pistol.

The group had also allegedly beaten up the bar manager before turning their ire at the employees. They fled the scene in a car after the incident.

The Ernakulam Town North police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused. The police have reportedly got hold of CCTV images of the incident.

