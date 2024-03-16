ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested with over 1 kg of ganja

March 16, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Perumbavur police arrested two persons with 1.50 kilogram of ganja.

The arrested were Ruhul Ameen, 44, of Nagaon in Assam and Surendra Patel, 56, of West Champaran in Bihar. The accused had allegedly been peddling drugs centered around a house they had taken on rent at Okkal.

Ganja was found hidden in a special chamber in a room. They allegedly used to smuggle ganja from Assam in train. Later, was sold in small quantities for ₹2,000. They used to target migrant workers and local youngsters alike, the police said. They had been under police surveillance for a while.

CONNECT WITH US