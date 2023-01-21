Two arrested with over 1 kg of ganja

January 21, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kunnathunadu police arrested two youngsters with over 1 kg of ganja.

The arrested are Shameer, 28, of Kizhakkambalam and Abinse, 29, of Adimaly. They were nabbed from near Pattimattam along with the car in which the contraband was brought allegedly for sale. Ganja was found hidden in specially designed chambers in the car. They allegedly targeted youngsters and migrant workers.

Shameer was a fish vendor and used it as a cover for ganja trade, the police said.

Banned tobacco

The Muvattupuzha police arrested a man with banned tobacco products worth lakhs of rupees.

Raju, 24, of Assam, staying near Muvattupuzha European market for rent, was nabbed during a special combing operation. Tobacco products in 1,015 packets were seized from him.

Eighteen other persons, accused in various cases, including four who had been absconding for long, were also arrested and produced in court. They included a person accused in an assault case, who had been absconding for 14 years after being released on bail.