The Kochi city police on Saturday arrested two youths with nearly 12 kilograms of ganja brought for sale.

The arrested were identified as Jinu Bardhan, 20, and Tuna Nayak, 35, both hailing from Gajapati in Odisha. The Kochi City Yodhaav Squad and the Thrikkakara police conducted the raid at a lodge on Civil Line Road.

The accused allegedly smuggled in ganja from Odisha for sale among migrant workers in Ernakulam. A probe is under way to verify whether more people are involved.