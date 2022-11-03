Kochi

Two arrested with narcotic drugs

The Kothamangalam police on Thursday arrested two persons with 22 g of heroin and 389 mg of MDMA. The arrested were identified as Jo Raimon, 28, of Panangad, and Sagar, 24, of Velloorkkunnam. They were nabbed from near a theatre based on a tip-off received over Yodhav app of the police. 


