Two arrested with MDMA

October 05, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested two persons and seized nearly 45 grams of MDMA from them.

The anti-narcotic squad of the Palarivattom police and the city police arrested one Muhammed Fayas, 23, of Thammanam with 43.85 grams of MDMA based on a tip-off.

According to the police, the accused used to source the contraband from Bengaluru and peddled it here targeting youngsters and students. Investigation is under way to track down those who sold the drugs to the accused.

In a similar joint operation, the Ernakulam North police and the anti-narcotic squad arrested a person with 0.59 grams of MDMA. The arrested is Bestin Roy, 21, of Idukki. He was nabbed from near Pipeline junction based on a tip-off.

