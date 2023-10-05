HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested with MDMA

October 05, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested two persons and seized nearly 45 grams of MDMA from them.

The anti-narcotic squad of the Palarivattom police and the city police arrested one Muhammed Fayas, 23, of Thammanam with 43.85 grams of MDMA based on a tip-off.

According to the police, the accused used to source the contraband from Bengaluru and peddled it here targeting youngsters and students. Investigation is under way to track down those who sold the drugs to the accused.

In a similar joint operation, the Ernakulam North police and the anti-narcotic squad arrested a person with 0.59 grams of MDMA. The arrested is Bestin Roy, 21, of Idukki. He was nabbed from near Pipeline junction based on a tip-off.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.