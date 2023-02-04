Two arrested with MDMA

February 04, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested by the city police with 10.88 grams of MDMA.

C.S. Shanub, 44, of Palakkad and Vineetha Kumari, 38, of Chinnar were nabbed by the District Anti Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) from a house on Karukapilly-Mamangalam road under the Elamakkara police station limits.

According to the police, they smuggled in drugs from within and outside the State and sold them in small quantities. They were under the surveillance of a police team led by Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner Abdul Salam.

They came under police radar following a tip-off that their house was being frequented by youngsters. The police timed their operation learning that the two were set to bring in a consignment from Malappuram on Friday.

A team led by Elamakkara Inspector Saneesh S.R., Sub Inspectors Subair and Faisal, civil police officers Rajesh and Amritha, and members of DANSAF made the arrest.