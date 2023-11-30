Two arrested with MDMA worth ₹15 lakh in Kochi

November 30, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Two persons accused of being part of a racket supplying drugs in the city during midnight were arrested by the Excise with 194 grams of MDMA with an estimated market value of ₹15 lakh here on Thursday.

The arrested are Isthiyaq P.A., 26, of Mattancherry and Ahana, 26, of Koonamthai. The Excise also seized ₹9,000, suspected to be the proceeds from drug sale, a digital weighing machine, and four smartphones from them.

They were arrested during a joint operation by the special action team of the Excise Enforcement Assistant Commissioner, Angamaly Excise Range, Ernakulam Excise Intelligence Bureau, and the Ernakulam special squad party.

According to officials, the accused went by the name ‘Parava’ (bird) among their clientele. Based on a tip-off received by the Enforcement Assistant Commissioner, the Excise had intensified surveillance among the transgender community for potential drug abuse.

This led to the racket that operated through a WhatsApp group for supplying drugs during midnight. They used to remain indoor during day time before venturing out at midnight to drop drugs in specially made plastic satchels at select points after collecting money in advance online, said officials. The location of the spots along with photographs of the packets was then texted to the clients.

After receiving information that two members of the racket were in an apartment at Padamugal, the Excise team barged into the apartment. They allegedly were on a high and turned violent forcing officials to overpower them with great difficulty. The drug seized from the accused was of commercial quantity and entailed an imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of up to ₹2 lakh.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that they sourced drug from a person who went by the name ‘Masthan’ and was part of a Kochi-based racket, said officials.

The Excise remains confident of making more arrests on the strength of information elicited from the arrested. Efforts will also be made to trace the youngsters who used to buy drugs from the accused, and guide them to de-addiction centres run by the Excise under its Vimukthi campaign.

Angamaly Excise inspector Sijo Varghese, special squad inspector K.P. Pramod, Excise Intelligence Bureau preventive officers N.G. Ajithkumar and Jineesh Kumar, metro shadow civil Excise officers N.D. Tomy and Saritha Rani, and special squad civil Excise officers C.K. Vimal Kumar, K.A. Manoj, and Megha made the arrest. The accused were produced in court and remanded.

