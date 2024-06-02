ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested with MDMA in Kochi

Published - June 02, 2024 01:13 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youngsters were arrested with nearly 480 grams of MDMA by the Hill Palace police on June 1 (Saturday) evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested are Ameer Majid, 33, of Ettumanoor and Varsha, 22, of Perunna, Changanassery. Another accused managed to flee.

They were intercepted by the police at Karingachira Junction during a vehicle checking drive. The accused sped away when the police signalled them to stop and even managed to give the cops chasing them the slip. However, they ended up on a road with a dead-end.

Varsha was reportedly a nursing student. It is suspected that the drug was sourced from Bengaluru for sale in Kochi. Efforts are on to nab the other accused who gave the police the slip.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US