Two arrested with MDMA in Kochi

Two youngsters were arrested with nearly 480 grams of MDMA by the Hill Palace police on June 1 (Saturday) evening.

The arrested are Ameer Majid, 33, of Ettumanoor and Varsha, 22, of Perunna, Changanassery. Another accused managed to flee.

They were intercepted by the police at Karingachira Junction during a vehicle checking drive. The accused sped away when the police signalled them to stop and even managed to give the cops chasing them the slip. However, they ended up on a road with a dead-end.

Varsha was reportedly a nursing student. It is suspected that the drug was sourced from Bengaluru for sale in Kochi. Efforts are on to nab the other accused who gave the police the slip.