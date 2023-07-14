Two arrested with MDMA in Kochi

July 14, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Two persons were arrested from different parts of the city with MDMA on Friday.

In the first case, a man was arrested with 5.40 grams of MDMA from near the Kalamassery metro station on Friday. The arrested is Nikhil Paul, 28, of Aluva. He was nabbed in a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Kalamassery police.

He was allegedly a key figure in drug peddling in Aluva and Kalamassery areas. Since his return from Qatar where he worked aboard a petroleum vessel in 2020, he has been working as a cab driver, using it as a disguise to sell drugs, said the police.

He allegedly delivered drugs in his cab at short notice on making online payment. He was nabbed on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman. A team led by Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner K.A. Abdul Salam and comprising Kalamassery inspector Vipindas, sub inspectors Vinoj A., Subair V.A., and Arun, assistant sub inspectors Badar and Manaf, and civil police officer Shibin made the arrest.

Another youngster, identified as Aashir, 27, of Kaloor, was arrested with 2.28 grams of MDMA from Kaloor. The police said that he used to smuggle in the drug from Bengaluru. He was nabbed on a tip-off received about the sale of drugs near Manappattiparambu. A combined team of Yodhaav, the anti-narcotics squad of Kochi city, and the Ernakulam Town police made the arrest.